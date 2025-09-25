Wells Fargo Maintains MGP Ingredients (MGPI) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of MGP Ingredients (NasdaqGS:MGPI) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 59.69% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for MGP Ingredients is $39.78/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 59.69% from its latest reported closing price of $24.91 / share.

The projected annual revenue for MGP Ingredients is 904MM, an increase of 48.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 429 funds or institutions reporting positions in MGP Ingredients. This is an decrease of 15 owner(s) or 3.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MGPI is 0.05%, an increase of 19.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.44% to 17,039K shares. The put/call ratio of MGPI is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 835K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 892K shares , representing a decrease of 6.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGPI by 5.32% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 743K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 262K shares , representing an increase of 64.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGPI by 27.80% over the last quarter.

Ariel Investments holds 719K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 626K shares , representing an increase of 12.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGPI by 8.78% over the last quarter.

QASCX - Federated MDT Small Cap Core Fund Shares holds 533K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 248K shares , representing an increase of 53.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGPI by 87.51% over the last quarter.

WMCVX - Wasatch Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class shares holds 482K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

