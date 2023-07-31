Wells Fargo Maintains Mettler-Toledo International (MTD) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 31, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.47% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mettler-Toledo International is 1,524.07. The forecasts range from a low of 1,333.20 to a high of $1,743.00. The average price target represents an increase of 16.47% from its latest reported closing price of 1,308.51.

The projected annual revenue for Mettler-Toledo International is 3,997MM, an increase of 1.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 42.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1605 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mettler-Toledo International. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 1.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTD is 0.36%, a decrease of 5.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.84% to 23,928K shares. The put/call ratio of MTD is 1.27, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wcm Investment Management holds 928K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 925K shares, representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTD by 18.73% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 684K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 678K shares, representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTD by 1.36% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 598K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 593K shares, representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTD by 2.33% over the last quarter.

Fundsmith LLP holds 561K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 561K shares, representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTD by 0.11% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 516K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 519K shares, representing a decrease of 0.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTD by 1.96% over the last quarter.

Mettler-Toledo International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

METTLER TOLEDO is a leading international manufacturer of precision measuring instruments. The company is the world's largest manufacturer and supplier of weighing systems for laboratories, industry and food retail. METTLER TOLEDO is one of the three leading suppliers of various complementary measuring technologies and a leading supplier of automated pharmaceutical research and ingredient development systems. Moreover, the company is the world's biggest manufacturer and supplier of metal recognition systems for the production and packaging industry.

