Wells Fargo Maintains Mesa Laboratories (MLAB) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 15, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Mesa Laboratories (NasdaqGS:MLAB) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.60% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Mesa Laboratories is $96.90/share. The forecasts range from a low of $75.75 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 24.60% from its latest reported closing price of $77.77 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Mesa Laboratories is 268MM, an increase of 9.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 364 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mesa Laboratories. This is an decrease of 23 owner(s) or 5.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MLAB is 0.11%, an increase of 28.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.32% to 6,993K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 426K shares representing 7.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 566K shares , representing a decrease of 32.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLAB by 41.82% over the last quarter.

CCASX - Conestoga Small Cap Fund Investors Class holds 405K shares representing 7.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 410K shares , representing a decrease of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLAB by 22.42% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 325K shares representing 5.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 342K shares , representing a decrease of 5.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLAB by 25.06% over the last quarter.

Ranger Investment Management holds 210K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 214K shares , representing a decrease of 2.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLAB by 30.52% over the last quarter.

Geneva Capital Management holds 191K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 199K shares , representing a decrease of 4.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLAB by 62.50% over the last quarter.

