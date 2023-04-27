Wells Fargo Maintains Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.55% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Merit Medical Systems is 81.98. The forecasts range from a low of 74.74 to a high of $92.40. The average price target represents an increase of 5.55% from its latest reported closing price of 77.67.

The projected annual revenue for Merit Medical Systems is 1,222MM, an increase of 4.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 652 funds or institutions reporting positions in Merit Medical Systems. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 6.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MMSI is 0.30%, an increase of 14.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.78% to 65,688K shares. The put/call ratio of MMSI is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,218K shares representing 7.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,154K shares, representing an increase of 1.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MMSI by 15.44% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 3,730K shares representing 6.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,084K shares, representing a decrease of 9.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MMSI by 10.47% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 2,517K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,455K shares, representing an increase of 2.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MMSI by 24.69% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 2,091K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,077K shares, representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MMSI by 94,256.85% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,725K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,696K shares, representing an increase of 1.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MMSI by 17.40% over the last quarter.

Merit Medical Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1987, Merit Medical Systems, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and marketer of proprietary disposable medical devices used in interventional, diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, particularly in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care and endoscopy. Merit serves client hospitals worldwide with a domestic and international sales force and clinical support team totaling in excess of 500 individuals. Merit employs approximately 6,000 people worldwide with facilities in South Jordan, Utah; Pearland, Texas; Richmond, Virginia; Rockland, Massachusetts; Aliso Viejo, California; Maastricht and Venlo, The Netherlands; Paris, France; Galway, Ireland; Beijing, China; Tijuana, Mexico; Joinville, Brazil; Ontario, Canada; Melbourne, Australia; Tokyo, Japan; Reading, United Kingdom; Johannesburg, South Africa; and Singapore.

