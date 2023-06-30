News & Insights

Wells Fargo Maintains Marcus & Millichap (MMI) Underweight Recommendation

June 30, 2023 — 05:54 pm EDT

Fintel reports that on June 30, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.31% Downside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Marcus & Millichap is 21.42. The forecasts range from a low of 21.21 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents a decrease of 34.31% from its latest reported closing price of 32.61.

The projected annual revenue for Marcus & Millichap is 1,584MM, an increase of 39.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 442 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marcus & Millichap. This is a decrease of 32 owner(s) or 6.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MMI is 0.14%, a decrease of 3.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.46% to 29,686K shares. MMI / Marcus & Millichap Inc Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of MMI is 4.40, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MMI / Marcus & Millichap Inc Shares Held by Institutions

Royce & Associates holds 2,006K shares representing 5.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,121K shares, representing a decrease of 5.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMI by 16.05% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,860K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,838K shares, representing an increase of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMI by 8.35% over the last quarter.

Reinhart Partners holds 1,228K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,114K shares, representing an increase of 9.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MMI by 102,477.26% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,123K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,160K shares, representing a decrease of 3.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMI by 6.79% over the last quarter.

Lord, Abbett & Co. holds 974K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 949K shares, representing an increase of 2.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMI by 3.57% over the last quarter.

Marcus & Millichap Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

With over 2,000 investment sales and financing professionals located throughout the United States and Canada, Marcus & Millichap is a leading specialist in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. Founded in 1971, the firm closed 8,954 transactions in 2020 with a value of approximately $43 billion. Marcus &Millichap has perfected a powerful system for marketing properties that combines investment specialization, local market expertise, the industry's most comprehensive research, state-of-the-art technology, and relationships with the largest pool of qualified investors.

Key filings for this company:

