Wells Fargo Maintains Marcus & Millichap (MMI) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 26, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.13% Downside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Marcus & Millichap is 24.48. The forecasts range from a low of 24.24 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents a decrease of 18.13% from its latest reported closing price of 29.90.

The projected annual revenue for Marcus & Millichap is 1,584MM, an increase of 21.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.92.

Marcus & Millichap Declares $0.25 Dividend

On February 10, 2023 the company declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.25 per share ($0.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 14, 2023 received the payment on April 6, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

At the current share price of $29.90 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.67%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.40%, the lowest has been 0.89%, and the highest has been 2.22%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.22 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.27 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.19. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 473 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marcus & Millichap. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 2.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MMI is 0.15%, an increase of 7.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.66% to 30,203K shares. The put/call ratio of MMI is 9.58, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royce & Associates holds 2,121K shares representing 5.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,057K shares, representing an increase of 3.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MMI by 0.17% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,838K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,832K shares, representing an increase of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMI by 4.07% over the last quarter.

Reinhart Partners holds 1,228K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,114K shares, representing an increase of 9.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MMI by 102,477.26% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,160K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,147K shares, representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMI by 8.88% over the last quarter.

Lord, Abbett & Co. holds 949K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 857K shares, representing an increase of 9.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MMI by 14.12% over the last quarter.

Marcus & Millichap Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

With over 2,000 investment sales and financing professionals located throughout the United States and Canada, Marcus & Millichap is a leading specialist in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. Founded in 1971, the firm closed 8,954 transactions in 2020 with a value of approximately $43 billion. Marcus &Millichap has perfected a powerful system for marketing properties that combines investment specialization, local market expertise, the industry's most comprehensive research, state-of-the-art technology, and relationships with the largest pool of qualified investors.

