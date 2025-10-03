Wells Fargo Maintains Maplebear (CART) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Maplebear (NasdaqGS:CART) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 56.81% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Maplebear is $59.82/share. The forecasts range from a low of $42.42 to a high of $70.35. The average price target represents an increase of 56.81% from its latest reported closing price of $38.15 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Maplebear is 3,597MM, an increase of 1.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 948 funds or institutions reporting positions in Maplebear. This is an increase of 83 owner(s) or 9.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CART is 0.46%, an increase of 4.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.64% to 252,279K shares. The put/call ratio of CART is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sc Us holds 28,016K shares representing 10.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,019K shares , representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CART by 28.40% over the last quarter.

D1 Capital Partners holds 22,558K shares representing 8.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,551K shares , representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CART by 2.79% over the last quarter.

GCM Grosvenor Holdings holds 9,005K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 8,827K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,368K shares , representing an increase of 16.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CART by 70.35% over the last quarter.

VETAX - Victory Sycamore Established Value Fund holds 6,318K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,313K shares , representing an increase of 15.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CART by 36.17% over the last quarter.

