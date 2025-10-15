Wells Fargo Maintains Magnera (MAGN) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 15, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Magnera (NYSE:MAGN) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.74% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Magnera is $14.28/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 35.74% from its latest reported closing price of $10.52 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.84, an increase of 652.08% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 361 funds or institutions reporting positions in Magnera. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAGN is 0.16%, an increase of 31.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.85% to 44,515K shares. The put/call ratio of MAGN is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Madison Avenue Partners holds 3,344K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Littlejohn & Co holds 2,804K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,948K shares , representing an increase of 30.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAGN by 12.45% over the last quarter.

Engine Capital Management holds 2,481K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,357K shares , representing an increase of 5.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAGN by 21.97% over the last quarter.

Newtyn Management holds 2,272K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,300K shares , representing an increase of 42.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAGN by 11.32% over the last quarter.

Ancora Advisors holds 1,927K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,676K shares , representing an increase of 13.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAGN by 59.84% over the last quarter.

