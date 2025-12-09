Wells Fargo Maintains Magna International (MGA) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Magna International (NYSE:MGA) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.83% Downside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Magna International is $38.59/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.96 to a high of $48.10. The average price target represents a decrease of 21.83% from its latest reported closing price of $49.36 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Magna International is 43,360MM, an increase of 3.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 638 funds or institutions reporting positions in Magna International. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 1.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MGA is 0.25%, an increase of 3.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.90% to 201,471K shares. The put/call ratio of MGA is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pzena Investment Management holds 29,068K shares representing 10.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,503K shares , representing a decrease of 1.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGA by 22.66% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 12,826K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,142K shares , representing an increase of 13.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGA by 867.80% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 10,829K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,442K shares , representing a decrease of 14.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGA by 1.75% over the last quarter.

VWNFX - Vanguard Windsor II Fund Investor Shares holds 6,868K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 6,107K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,845K shares , representing an increase of 20.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGA by 26.23% over the last quarter.

