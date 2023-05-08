Wells Fargo Maintains Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.58% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Magellan Midstream Partners is 58.92. The forecasts range from a low of 52.52 to a high of $67.20. The average price target represents an increase of 8.58% from its latest reported closing price of 54.27.

The projected annual revenue for Magellan Midstream Partners is 3,110MM, a decrease of 8.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.94.

Magellan Midstream Partners Declares $1.05 Dividend

On April 27, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.05 per share ($4.19 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 8, 2023 will receive the payment on May 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.05 per share.

At the current share price of $54.27 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.72%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.98%, the lowest has been 5.30%, and the highest has been 14.79%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.64 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.16 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.74. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.02%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 747 funds or institutions reporting positions in Magellan Midstream Partners. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MMP is 0.78%, an increase of 29.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.27% to 152,596K shares. The put/call ratio of MMP is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alps Advisors holds 13,177K shares representing 6.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,173K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMP by 0.33% over the last quarter.

AMLP - ALERIAN MLP ETF holds 12,976K shares representing 6.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,677K shares, representing a decrease of 5.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMP by 1.28% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 7,844K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,669K shares, representing a decrease of 10.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMP by 12.98% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 7,737K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,849K shares, representing a decrease of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMP by 0.69% over the last quarter.

JAENX - Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund Class T holds 7,148K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Magellan Midstream Partners Background Information

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. is a publicly traded partnership that primarily transports, stores and distributes refined petroleum products and crude oil. The partnership owns the longest refined petroleum products pipeline system in the country, with access to nearly 50% of the nation's refining capacity, and can store more than 100 million barrels of petroleum products such as gasoline, diesel fuel and crude oil.

