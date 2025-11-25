Wells Fargo Maintains LTC Properties (LTC) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 25, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.79% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for LTC Properties is $38.76/share. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents an increase of 7.79% from its latest reported closing price of $35.96 / share.

The projected annual revenue for LTC Properties is 145MM, a decrease of 36.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 512 funds or institutions reporting positions in LTC Properties. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 3.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LTC is 0.09%, an increase of 4.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.19% to 43,440K shares. The put/call ratio of LTC is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,736K shares representing 5.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,797K shares , representing a decrease of 2.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LTC by 5.31% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,705K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,697K shares , representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LTC by 5.52% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,460K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,420K shares , representing an increase of 2.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LTC by 10.48% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,254K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,246K shares , representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LTC by 2.39% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,141K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,196K shares , representing a decrease of 4.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LTC by 5.99% over the last quarter.

