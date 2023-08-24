Wells Fargo Maintains Lowe`s Cos. (LOW) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 23, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Lowe`s Cos. (NYSE:LOW) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.49% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lowe`s Cos. is 239.67. The forecasts range from a low of 155.54 to a high of $304.50. The average price target represents an increase of 5.49% from its latest reported closing price of 227.19.

The projected annual revenue for Lowe`s Cos. is 93,614MM, an increase of 0.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.19.

Lowe`s Cos. Declares $1.10 Dividend

On May 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.10 per share ($4.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 26, 2023 received the payment on August 9, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.05 per share.

At the current share price of $227.19 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.94%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.80%, the lowest has been 1.14%, and the highest has been 3.24%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.34 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.41 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.41. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.75%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3456 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lowe`s Cos.. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 0.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LOW is 0.58%, a decrease of 0.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.15% to 477,555K shares. The put/call ratio of LOW is 1.18, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 23,831K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,428K shares, representing an increase of 10.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LOW by 791.72% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,721K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,384K shares, representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOW by 5.63% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,110K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,349K shares, representing a decrease of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOW by 8.47% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 11,432K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,472K shares, representing a decrease of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOW by 63.81% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 10,993K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,857K shares, representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LOW by 3.37% over the last quarter.

Lowe`s Cos. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 18 million customers a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2019 sales of $72.1 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ approximately 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts.

