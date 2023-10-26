Wells Fargo Maintains Lithia Motors, Inc. - (LAD) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 26, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Lithia Motors, Inc. - (NYSE:LAD) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.05% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lithia Motors, Inc. - is 363.40. The forecasts range from a low of 222.20 to a high of $477.75. The average price target represents an increase of 55.05% from its latest reported closing price of 234.38.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Lithia Motors, Inc. - is 30,259MM, a decrease of 0.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 37.16.

Lithia Motors, Inc. - Declares $0.50 Dividend

On July 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share ($2.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 11, 2023 received the payment on August 25, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.50 per share.

At the current share price of $234.38 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.85%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.74%, the lowest has been 0.31%, and the highest has been 1.70%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.33 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.34 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.05. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.61%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 805 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lithia Motors, Inc. -. This is a decrease of 38 owner(s) or 4.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LAD is 0.39%, an increase of 21.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.83% to 33,871K shares. The put/call ratio of LAD is 1.29, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Abrams Capital Management holds 2,351K shares representing 8.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 1,648K shares representing 5.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,503K shares, representing an increase of 8.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAD by 43.37% over the last quarter.

MFN Partners Management holds 1,551K shares representing 5.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 1,498K shares representing 5.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,406K shares, representing an increase of 6.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAD by 229.65% over the last quarter.

OAKLX - Oakmark Select Fund Investor Class holds 1,242K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,153K shares, representing an increase of 7.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAD by 26.56% over the last quarter.

Lithia Motors Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lithia Motors, Inc. is one of the largest providers of personal transportation solutions in the United States and is among the fastest growing companies in the Fortune 500 (#265-2019). Lithia is a growth company powered by people and innovation. By purchasing and building strong businesses that have yet to realize their potential, Lithia generates significant cash flows while maintaining low leverage. Operational excellence is achieved by refocusing the business on the consumer experience and by utilizing proprietary performance measurements to increase market share and profitability. Lithia's unique growth model reinvests to expand its nationwide network and to fund innovations that create personal transportation solutions wherever, whenever and however consumers desire.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.