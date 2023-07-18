Wells Fargo Maintains Lithia Motors, Inc. - (LAD) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 18, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Lithia Motors, Inc. - (NYSE:LAD) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.08% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lithia Motors, Inc. - is 299.62. The forecasts range from a low of 199.98 to a high of $378.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.08% from its latest reported closing price of 312.37.

The projected annual revenue for Lithia Motors, Inc. - is 30,259MM, an increase of 6.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 37.16.

Lithia Motors, Inc. - Declares $0.50 Dividend

On April 19, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share ($2.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 12, 2023 received the payment on May 26, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.42 per share.

At the current share price of $312.37 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.64%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.78%, the lowest has been 0.31%, and the highest has been 1.70%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.36 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.39 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.05. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.67%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 847 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lithia Motors, Inc. -. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 1.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LAD is 0.32%, a decrease of 6.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.88% to 33,375K shares. The put/call ratio of LAD is 1.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Abrams Capital Management holds 2,351K shares representing 8.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MFN Partners Management holds 1,551K shares representing 5.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 1,503K shares representing 5.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,333K shares, representing an increase of 11.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAD by 18.33% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 1,406K shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,382K shares, representing an increase of 1.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAD by 17.27% over the last quarter.

OAKLX - Oakmark Select Fund Investor Class holds 1,153K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,028K shares, representing an increase of 10.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAD by 12.59% over the last quarter.

Lithia Motors Background Information

Lithia Motors, Inc. is one of the largest providers of personal transportation solutions in the United States and is among the fastest growing companies in the Fortune 500 (#265-2019). Lithia is a growth company powered by people and innovation. By purchasing and building strong businesses that have yet to realize their potential, Lithia generates significant cash flows while maintaining low leverage. Operational excellence is achieved by refocusing the business on the consumer experience and by utilizing proprietary performance measurements to increase market share and profitability. Lithia's unique growth model reinvests to expand its nationwide network and to fund innovations that create personal transportation solutions wherever, whenever and however consumers desire.

