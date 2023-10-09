Wells Fargo Maintains Lilly (LLY) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Lilly (NYSE:LLY) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.75% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lilly is 586.40. The forecasts range from a low of 343.40 to a high of $672.00. The average price target represents an increase of 3.75% from its latest reported closing price of 565.22.

The projected annual revenue for Lilly is 30,424MM, an increase of 3.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4260 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lilly. This is an increase of 156 owner(s) or 3.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LLY is 0.96%, an increase of 18.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.98% to 867,629K shares. The put/call ratio of LLY is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lilly Endowment holds 101,029K shares representing 11.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 102,544K shares, representing a decrease of 1.50%.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 51,870K shares representing 5.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,922K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LLY by 32.49% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 26,868K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,589K shares, representing a decrease of 2.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LLY by 23.75% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 26,649K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,476K shares, representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LLY by 26.82% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 24,161K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,723K shares, representing an increase of 5.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LLY by 204.94% over the last quarter.

Lilly Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lilly is a global health care leader that unites caring with discovery to create medicines that make life better for people around the world. It was founded more than a century ago by a man committed to creating high-quality medicines that meet real needs, and today it remains true to that mission in all its work. Across the globe, Lilly employees work to discover and bring life-changing medicines to those who need them, improve the understanding and management of disease, and give back to communities through philanthropy and volunteerism.

