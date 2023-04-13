Wells Fargo Maintains Lennox International (LII) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Lennox International (NYSE:LII) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.77% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lennox International is $271.25. The forecasts range from a low of $228.26 to a high of $315.00. The average price target represents an increase of 9.77% from its latest reported closing price of $247.10.

The projected annual revenue for Lennox International is $4,825MM, an increase of 2.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $14.94.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MMTM - SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 80.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LII by 404.11% over the last quarter.

Deprince Race & Zollo holds 122K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 112K shares, representing an increase of 8.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LII by 4.92% over the last quarter.

URTH - iShares MSCI World ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 6.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LII by 3.29% over the last quarter.

DGRO - iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF holds 32K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares, representing a decrease of 16.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LII by 6.84% over the last quarter.

Axxcess Wealth Management holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 845 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lennox International. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 1.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LII is 0.21%, a decrease of 7.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.45% to 30,049K shares. The put/call ratio of LII is 2.14, indicating a bearish outlook.

Lennox International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lennox International Inc. is a global leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions. Dedicated to sustainability and creating comfortable and healthier environments for its residential and commercial customers while reducing their carbon footprint, the Company leads the field in innovation with its air conditioning, heating, indoor air quality, and refrigeration systems.

