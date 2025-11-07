Wells Fargo Maintains LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of LeMaitre Vascular (NasdaqGM:LMAT) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.13% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for LeMaitre Vascular is $106.72/share. The forecasts range from a low of $92.92 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 23.13% from its latest reported closing price of $86.67 / share.

The projected annual revenue for LeMaitre Vascular is 189MM, a decrease of 21.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 594 funds or institutions reporting positions in LeMaitre Vascular. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 1.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LMAT is 0.20%, an increase of 5.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.00% to 27,490K shares. The put/call ratio of LMAT is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 1,575K shares representing 6.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,604K shares , representing a decrease of 1.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LMAT by 12.38% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,225K shares representing 5.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,264K shares , representing a decrease of 3.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LMAT by 4.93% over the last quarter.

CCASX - Conestoga Small Cap Fund Investors Class holds 1,116K shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,153K shares , representing a decrease of 3.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LMAT by 5.23% over the last quarter.

Copeland Capital Management holds 940K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 990K shares , representing a decrease of 5.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LMAT by 55.64% over the last quarter.

Geneva Capital Management holds 915K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 864K shares , representing an increase of 5.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LMAT by 5.97% over the last quarter.

