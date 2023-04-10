Wells Fargo Maintains Lear (LEA) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Lear (NYSE:LEA) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.51% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lear is $156.08. The forecasts range from a low of $136.35 to a high of $181.65. The average price target represents an increase of 18.51% from its latest reported closing price of $131.70.

The projected annual revenue for Lear is $22,724MM, an increase of 8.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $13.50.

Lear Declares $0.77 Dividend

On February 17, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.77 per share ($3.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 10, 2023 received the payment on March 29, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.77 per share.

At the current share price of $131.70 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.34%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.78%, the lowest has been 0.51%, and the highest has been 2.80%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.66 (n=198).

The current dividend yield is 0.85 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.56. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 119K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 176K shares, representing a decrease of 47.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEA by 34.77% over the last quarter.

KOKU - Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

THRIVENT SERIES FUND INC - Thrivent Aggressive Allocation Portfolio holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 106.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEA by 53.39% over the last quarter.

Sei Investments holds 15K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 85K shares, representing a decrease of 480.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEA by 82.23% over the last quarter.

PCGRX - Pioneer Mid Cap Value Fund : holds 120K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 98K shares, representing an increase of 18.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEA by 19.50% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 953 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lear. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 4.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LEA is 0.21%, a decrease of 6.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.31% to 69,624K shares. The put/call ratio of LEA is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

Lear Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lear, a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, enables superior in-vehicle experiences for consumers around the world. Our diverse team of talented employees in 39 countries is driven by a commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and sustainability. Lear is Making every drive better™ by providing the technology for safer, smarter, and more comfortable journeys. Lear, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, serves every major automaker in the world and ranks 166 on the Fortune 500.

