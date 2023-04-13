Wells Fargo Maintains Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.29% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Las Vegas Sands is $66.66. The forecasts range from a low of $62.42 to a high of $79.80. The average price target represents an increase of 19.29% from its latest reported closing price of $55.88.

The projected annual revenue for Las Vegas Sands is $8,189MM, an increase of 99.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.08.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Guggenheim Capital holds 157K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 171K shares, representing a decrease of 8.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LVS by 10.13% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 11,988K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,999K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LVS by 26.14% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 675K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 500K shares, representing an increase of 25.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LVS by 60.74% over the last quarter.

Snowden Capital Advisors holds 19K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 32.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LVS by 99.82% over the last quarter.

CYPIX - Consumer Services Ultrasector Profund Investor Class holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 7.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LVS by 40.52% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1273 funds or institutions reporting positions in Las Vegas Sands. This is an increase of 107 owner(s) or 9.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LVS is 0.38%, an increase of 25.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.02% to 398,777K shares. The put/call ratio of LVS is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

Las Vegas Sands Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Las Vegas Sands is the world's preeminent developer and operator of world-class Integrated Resorts. The Company delivers unrivaled economic benefits to the communities in which it operates.

