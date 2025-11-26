Wells Fargo Maintains LandBridge (LB) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 26, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.81% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for LandBridge is $78.99/share. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $118.65. The average price target represents an increase of 40.81% from its latest reported closing price of $56.10 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 235 funds or institutions reporting positions in LandBridge. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LB is 0.56%, an increase of 11.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.00% to 32,756K shares. The put/call ratio of LB is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management holds 5,632K shares representing 22.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,499K shares , representing an increase of 2.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LB by 16.88% over the last quarter.

First Manhattan holds 5,532K shares representing 21.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,113K shares , representing an increase of 43.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LB by 31.24% over the last quarter.

INFL - Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF holds 1,251K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

KINETICS PORTFOLIOS TRUST - Kinetics Paradigm Portfolio holds 916K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 912K shares , representing an increase of 0.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LB by 8.81% over the last quarter.

CMGIX - Blackrock Mid Cap Growth Equity Portfolio Institutional holds 810K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 831K shares , representing a decrease of 2.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LB by 8.55% over the last quarter.

