Wells Fargo Maintains LandBridge (LB) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.57% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for LandBridge is $79.22/share. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 48.57% from its latest reported closing price of $53.32 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 237 funds or institutions reporting positions in LandBridge. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 6.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LB is 0.58%, an increase of 15.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.53% to 32,613K shares. The put/call ratio of LB is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management holds 5,499K shares representing 21.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,487K shares , representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LB by 1.60% over the last quarter.

First Manhattan holds 3,113K shares representing 12.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,798K shares , representing an increase of 10.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LB by 1.13% over the last quarter.

INFL - Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF holds 1,251K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,196K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,193K shares , representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LB by 10.12% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 946K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 550K shares , representing an increase of 41.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LB by 26.94% over the last quarter.

