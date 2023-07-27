Wells Fargo Maintains Lam Research (LRCX) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 27, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.72% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lam Research is 573.52. The forecasts range from a low of 312.09 to a high of $761.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.72% from its latest reported closing price of 642.37.

The projected annual revenue for Lam Research is 15,660MM, a decrease of 10.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 28.62.

Lam Research Declares $1.72 Dividend

On May 11, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.72 per share ($6.90 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 14, 2023 received the payment on July 5, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.72 per share.

At the current share price of $642.37 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.07%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.60%, the lowest has been 0.79%, and the highest has been 3.57%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.65 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.81 standard deviations below the historical average.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2584 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lam Research. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 0.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LRCX is 0.51%, an increase of 14.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.51% to 136,974K shares. The put/call ratio of LRCX is 1.40, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 5,615K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,983K shares, representing an increase of 11.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LRCX by 74.92% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,177K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,146K shares, representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LRCX by 17.34% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,918K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,389K shares, representing an increase of 13.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LRCX by 39.86% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,519K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,760K shares, representing a decrease of 6.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LRCX by 9.09% over the last quarter.

Envestnet Asset Management holds 3,508K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 314K shares, representing an increase of 91.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LRCX by 19.05% over the last quarter.

Lam Research Background Information

Lam Research Corporation is a global supplier of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. As a trusted, collaborative partner to the world's leading semiconductor companies, the company combines superior systems engineering capability, technology leadership, and unwavering commitment to customer success to accelerate innovation through enhanced device performance. In fact, today, nearly every advanced chip is built with Lam technology. Lam Research is a FORTUNE 500® company headquartered in Fremont, Calif., with operations around the globe..

