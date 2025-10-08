Wells Fargo Maintains Kyverna Therapeutics (KYTX) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 8, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Kyverna Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:KYTX) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 180.97% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Kyverna Therapeutics is $20.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 180.97% from its latest reported closing price of $7.17 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Kyverna Therapeutics is 5MM, an increase of 1,708.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 171 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kyverna Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 28 owner(s) or 14.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KYTX is 0.55%, an increase of 55.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.77% to 24,017K shares. The put/call ratio of KYTX is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vida Ventures Advisors holds 4,524K shares representing 10.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gilead Sciences holds 4,126K shares representing 9.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors holds 3,368K shares representing 7.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,831K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 580K shares , representing an increase of 68.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KYTX by 361.42% over the last quarter.

PRHSX - T. Rowe Price Health Sciences Fund holds 1,382K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 397K shares , representing an increase of 71.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KYTX by 504.49% over the last quarter.

