Wells Fargo Maintains Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.73% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kite Realty Group Trust is 25.50. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 7.73% from its latest reported closing price of 23.67.

The projected annual revenue for Kite Realty Group Trust is 819MM, a decrease of 0.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 701 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kite Realty Group Trust. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KRG is 0.36%, a decrease of 16.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.05% to 251,212K shares. The put/call ratio of KRG is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,627K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,770K shares, representing a decrease of 1.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRG by 4.27% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 9,245K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,289K shares, representing a decrease of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRG by 17.84% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 8,925K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,493K shares, representing a decrease of 62.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRG by 43.44% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,774K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,640K shares, representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRG by 6.39% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 6,759K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,766K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRG by 4.98% over the last quarter.

Kite Realty Group Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) engaged primarily in the ownership and operation, acquisition, development and redevelopment of high-quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in select markets in the United States.

