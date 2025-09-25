Wells Fargo Maintains Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (KNSA) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS:KNSA) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.59% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals is $45.70/share. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $56.70. The average price target represents an increase of 28.59% from its latest reported closing price of $35.54 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals is 419MM, a decrease of 20.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 268 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 6.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KNSA is 0.16%, an increase of 18.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.30% to 41,559K shares. The put/call ratio of KNSA is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rubric Capital Management holds 3,910K shares representing 8.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,383K shares , representing an increase of 13.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KNSA by 21.36% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 2,825K shares representing 6.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,818K shares , representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KNSA by 9.47% over the last quarter.

Tang Capital Management holds 2,329K shares representing 5.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,119K shares , representing an increase of 9.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KNSA by 25.11% over the last quarter.

Fairmount Funds Management holds 1,773K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,102K shares , representing an increase of 37.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KNSA by 67.34% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,268K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,034K shares , representing an increase of 18.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KNSA by 11.55% over the last quarter.

