Wells Fargo Maintains Kilroy Realty (KRC) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 30, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.07% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kilroy Realty is 39.13. The forecasts range from a low of 29.29 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 6.07% from its latest reported closing price of 36.89.

The projected annual revenue for Kilroy Realty is 1,131MM, a decrease of 0.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 686 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kilroy Realty. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 3.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KRC is 0.21%, a decrease of 2.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.60% to 121,729K shares. The put/call ratio of KRC is 1.89, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Principal Financial Group holds 5,478K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,553K shares, representing a decrease of 1.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRC by 15.14% over the last quarter.

APG Asset Management US holds 5,416K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,782K shares, representing a decrease of 6.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRC by 14.89% over the last quarter.

Resolution Capital holds 4,703K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,070K shares, representing an increase of 34.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRC by 38.11% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,623K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,692K shares, representing a decrease of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRC by 22.21% over the last quarter.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 3,890K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,906K shares, representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRC by 11.36% over the last quarter.

Kilroy Realty Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The Company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The Company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

