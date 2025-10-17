Wells Fargo Maintains Kezar Life Sciences (KZR) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Kezar Life Sciences (NasdaqCM:KZR) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 205.76% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Kezar Life Sciences is $12.75/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 205.76% from its latest reported closing price of $4.17 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Kezar Life Sciences is 0MM, a decrease of NaN%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 58 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kezar Life Sciences. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KZR is 0.11%, an increase of 12.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.03% to 4,551K shares. The put/call ratio of KZR is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tang Capital Management holds 720K shares representing 9.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Suvretta Capital Management holds 717K shares representing 9.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BML Capital Management holds 635K shares representing 8.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 408K shares , representing an increase of 35.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KZR by 36.54% over the last quarter.

Avidity Partners Management holds 503K shares representing 6.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 193K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

