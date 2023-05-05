Wells Fargo Maintains Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.69% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Karuna Therapeutics is 282.20. The forecasts range from a low of 194.93 to a high of $358.05. The average price target represents an increase of 36.69% from its latest reported closing price of 206.45.

The projected annual revenue for Karuna Therapeutics is 23MM, an increase of 106.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -9.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 631 funds or institutions reporting positions in Karuna Therapeutics. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 3.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KRTX is 0.44%, a decrease of 29.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.89% to 40,316K shares. The put/call ratio of KRTX is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,363K shares representing 6.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,216K shares, representing an increase of 6.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRTX by 8.52% over the last quarter.

Sofinnova Investments holds 2,073K shares representing 5.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 1,696K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 1,258K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 868K shares, representing an increase of 31.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRTX by 24.41% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 1,205K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,230K shares, representing a decrease of 2.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRTX by 14.70% over the last quarter.

Karuna Therapeutics Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Karuna Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company driven to create and deliver transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions.Karuna understand there is a need for differentiated and more effective treatments that can help patients navigate the challenges presented by these severe and disabling disorders. Utilizing itsextensive knowledge of neuroscience, the Company is harnessing the untapped potential of the brain in pursuit of novel pathways to develop medicines that make meaningful differences in peoples' lives.

