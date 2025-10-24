Wells Fargo Maintains Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 24, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Kaiser Aluminum (NasdaqGS:KALU) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.17% Downside

As of September 3, 2025, the average one-year price target for Kaiser Aluminum is $75.48/share. The forecasts range from a low of $74.74 to a high of $77.70. The average price target represents a decrease of 21.17% from its latest reported closing price of $95.76 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Kaiser Aluminum is 4,319MM, an increase of 34.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 30.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 512 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kaiser Aluminum. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KALU is 0.15%, an increase of 19.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.75% to 21,190K shares. The put/call ratio of KALU is 0.93, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Macquarie Group holds 1,010K shares representing 6.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 969K shares , representing an increase of 4.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KALU by 51.54% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 953K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 985K shares , representing a decrease of 3.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KALU by 26.48% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 873K shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 796K shares , representing an increase of 8.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KALU by 34.25% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 753K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 722K shares , representing an increase of 4.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KALU by 12.25% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 536K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 499K shares , representing an increase of 6.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KALU by 25.34% over the last quarter.

