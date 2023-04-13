Wells Fargo Maintains Johnson Controls International (JCI) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.20% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Johnson Controls International is $73.55. The forecasts range from a low of $58.58 to a high of $85.05. The average price target represents an increase of 28.20% from its latest reported closing price of $57.37.

The projected annual revenue for Johnson Controls International is $27,235MM, an increase of 6.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.56.

Johnson Controls International Declares $0.36 Dividend

On March 8, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share ($1.44 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 20, 2023 received the payment on April 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.35 per share.

At the current share price of $57.37 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.51%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.47%, the lowest has been 1.36%, and the highest has been 4.43%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.57 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.07 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.78. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.38%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc. - BlackRock Managed Volatility V.I. Fund Class I holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 46.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JCI by 13.13% over the last quarter.

FLSP - Franklin Liberty Systematic Style Premia ETF holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

FRANKLIN TEMPLETON VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - Franklin VolSmart Allocation VIP Fund Class 2 holds 15K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Visionary Wealth Advisors holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JCI by 115,686.92% over the last quarter.

Asset Management One Co. holds 281K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 295K shares, representing a decrease of 4.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JCI by 19.55% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1847 funds or institutions reporting positions in Johnson Controls International. This is an increase of 137 owner(s) or 8.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JCI is 0.40%, an increase of 21.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.39% to 783,777K shares. The put/call ratio of JCI is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

Johnson Controls International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Johnson Controls transforms the environments where people live, work, learn and play. From optimizing building performance to improving safety and enhancing comfort, the company drives the outcomes that matter most. Johnson Controls delivers its promise in industries such as healthcare, education, data centers and manufacturing. With a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries and over 130 years of innovation, the company is the power behind its customers' mission. Its leading portfolio of building technology and solutions includes some of the most trusted names in the industry, such as Tyco®, YORK®, Metasys®, Ruskin®, Titus®, Frick®, Penn®, Sabroe®, Simplex®, Ansul® and Grinnell®.

