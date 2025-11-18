Wells Fargo Maintains Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 18, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS:JAZZ) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.95% Upside

As of November 16, 2025, the average one-year price target for Jazz Pharmaceuticals is $193.81/share. The forecasts range from a low of $148.47 to a high of $241.50. The average price target represents an increase of 13.95% from its latest reported closing price of $170.09 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Jazz Pharmaceuticals is 4,079MM, a decrease of 1.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 20.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,031 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jazz Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 1.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JAZZ is 0.29%, an increase of 7.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.38% to 74,203K shares. The put/call ratio of JAZZ is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 2,555K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,545K shares , representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JAZZ by 17.19% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 2,512K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,554K shares , representing a decrease of 1.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JAZZ by 15.24% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,007K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,971K shares , representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JAZZ by 17.94% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 2,000K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,895K shares , representing an increase of 5.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JAZZ by 20.38% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,891K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,810K shares , representing an increase of 4.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JAZZ by 20.35% over the last quarter.

