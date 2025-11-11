Wells Fargo Maintains Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 11, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS:IRWD) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 61.70% Downside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals is $0.97/share. The forecasts range from a low of $0.71 to a high of $1.16. The average price target represents a decrease of 61.70% from its latest reported closing price of $2.53 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals is 464MM, an increase of 36.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 335 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals. This is an decrease of 60 owner(s) or 15.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IRWD is 0.03%, an increase of 40.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.66% to 157,433K shares. The put/call ratio of IRWD is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Armistice Capital holds 16,150K shares representing 9.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,700K shares , representing an increase of 15.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IRWD by 33.78% over the last quarter.

Sarissa Capital Management holds 15,919K shares representing 9.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,390K shares , representing a decrease of 2.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IRWD by 52.51% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 8,406K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,940K shares , representing a decrease of 18.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IRWD by 63.74% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 6,550K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,645K shares , representing an increase of 59.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IRWD by 11.76% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 6,166K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,524K shares , representing an increase of 59.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IRWD by 12.71% over the last quarter.

