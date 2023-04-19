Wells Fargo Maintains Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.10% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Intuitive Surgical is $283.02. The forecasts range from a low of $227.25 to a high of $341.25. The average price target represents an increase of 5.10% from its latest reported closing price of $269.28.

The projected annual revenue for Intuitive Surgical is $7,158MM, an increase of 11.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.57.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fred Alger Management holds 448K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 448K shares, representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ISRG by 35.53% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 7,597K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,016K shares, representing a decrease of 5.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ISRG by 26.22% over the last quarter.

RYTTX - S&P 500 2x Strategy Fund A holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 7.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ISRG by 30.07% over the last quarter.

Bokf, Na holds 24K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing a decrease of 22.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ISRG by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 941K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,045K shares, representing a decrease of 11.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ISRG by 21.49% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2504 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intuitive Surgical. This is an increase of 133 owner(s) or 5.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ISRG is 0.53%, an increase of 11.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.55% to 343,196K shares. The put/call ratio of ISRG is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

Intuitive Surgical Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Intuitive, headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a global technology leader in minimally invasive care and the pioneer of robotic-assisted surgery. Intuitive believes that minimally invasive care is life-enhancing care. Through ingenuity and intelligent technology, it expands the potential of physicians to heal without constraints.

