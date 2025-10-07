Wells Fargo Maintains International Paper (IP) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 7, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of International Paper (NYSE:IP) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.52% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for International Paper is $55.30/share. The forecasts range from a low of $42.52 to a high of $66.15. The average price target represents an increase of 20.52% from its latest reported closing price of $45.88 / share.

The projected annual revenue for International Paper is 21,985MM, an increase of 0.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,752 funds or institutions reporting positions in International Paper. This is an decrease of 33 owner(s) or 1.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IP is 0.27%, an increase of 1.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.65% to 685,110K shares. The put/call ratio of IP is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 53,774K shares representing 10.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,798K shares , representing an increase of 3.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IP by 16.22% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 50,562K shares representing 9.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,665K shares , representing an increase of 19.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IP by 0.50% over the last quarter.

AMRMX - AMERICAN MUTUAL FUND holds 41,821K shares representing 7.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,846K shares , representing an increase of 14.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IP by 9.77% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 32,369K shares representing 6.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,902K shares , representing an increase of 32.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IP by 13.64% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 19,476K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,564K shares , representing an increase of 45.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IP by 72.53% over the last quarter.

