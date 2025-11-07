Wells Fargo Maintains Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Intellia Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:NTLA) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 255.54% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Intellia Therapeutics is $33.78/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $111.30. The average price target represents an increase of 255.54% from its latest reported closing price of $9.50 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Intellia Therapeutics is 126MM, an increase of 119.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -6.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 497 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intellia Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 31 owner(s) or 5.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NTLA is 0.09%, an increase of 34.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.05% to 120,404K shares. The put/call ratio of NTLA is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 13,018K shares representing 12.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,011K shares , representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTLA by 3.31% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 9,550K shares representing 8.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,484K shares , representing an increase of 11.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTLA by 6.47% over the last quarter.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals holds 3,703K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,236K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,131K shares , representing an increase of 3.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTLA by 21.62% over the last quarter.

ARKG - ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds 2,899K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,874K shares , representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTLA by 24.78% over the last quarter.

