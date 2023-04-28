Wells Fargo Maintains Intel (INTC) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.65% Downside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Intel is 29.37. The forecasts range from a low of 17.17 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.65% from its latest reported closing price of 29.86.

The projected annual revenue for Intel is 62,219MM, an increase of 10.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.92.

Intel Declares $0.12 Dividend

On February 22, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 7, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.36 per share.

At the current share price of $29.86 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.67%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.77%, the lowest has been 1.52%, and the highest has been 5.80%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.85 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.29 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.72. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.62%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3525 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intel. This is a decrease of 125 owner(s) or 3.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INTC is 0.38%, a decrease of 13.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.03% to 2,781,767K shares. The put/call ratio of INTC is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 125,457K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 122,496K shares, representing an increase of 2.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTC by 3.00% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 95,404K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 93,078K shares, representing an increase of 2.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTC by 3.15% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 82,217K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 81,400K shares, representing an increase of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTC by 4.23% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 63,089K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 66,940K shares, representing a decrease of 6.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTC by 11.05% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 56,572K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,117K shares, representing an increase of 7.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INTC by 5.33% over the last quarter.

Intel Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Intel , is an industry leader, creating world-changing technology that enables global progress and enriches lives. Inspired by Moore's Law, it continuously work to advance the design and manufacturing of semiconductors to help address our customers' greatest challenges. By embedding intelligence in the cloud, network, edge and every kind of computing device, it unleash the potential of data to transform business and society for the better.

