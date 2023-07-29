Wells Fargo Maintains Integer Holdings (ITGR) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 28, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Integer Holdings (NYSE:ITGR) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.05% Upside

As of July 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Integer Holdings is 91.80. The forecasts range from a low of 86.86 to a high of $100.80. The average price target represents an increase of 0.05% from its latest reported closing price of 91.75.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Integer Holdings is 1,502MM, an increase of 0.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 569 funds or institutions reporting positions in Integer Holdings. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 2.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ITGR is 0.24%, an increase of 2.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.20% to 45,788K shares. The put/call ratio of ITGR is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 2,460K shares representing 7.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,562K shares, representing a decrease of 4.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITGR by 76.72% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,413K shares representing 7.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,455K shares, representing a decrease of 1.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITGR by 8.11% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 1,600K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,201K shares, representing an increase of 24.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITGR by 42.30% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,499K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,422K shares, representing an increase of 5.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITGR by 27.63% over the last quarter.

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,181K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Integer Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

eger Holdings Corporation is one of the largest medical device outsource (MDO) manufacturers in the world serving the cardiac, neuromodulation, vascular, portable medical, advanced surgical and orthopedics markets. The company provides innovative, high-quality medical technologies that enhance the lives of patients worldwide. In addition, it develops batteries for high-end niche applications in energy, military, and environmental markets. Greatbatch Medical®, Lake Region Medical™ and Electrochem® comprise the company's brands.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.