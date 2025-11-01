Wells Fargo Maintains Insmed (INSM) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Insmed (NasdaqGS:INSM) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.04% Downside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Insmed is $178.15/share. The forecasts range from a low of $139.38 to a high of $252.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.04% from its latest reported closing price of $189.60 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Insmed is 559MM, an increase of 25.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,197 funds or institutions reporting positions in Insmed. This is an increase of 175 owner(s) or 17.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INSM is 0.58%, an increase of 7.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.00% to 260,145K shares. The put/call ratio of INSM is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Darwin Global Management holds 19,345K shares representing 9.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,398K shares , representing an increase of 20.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INSM by 1.62% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 15,636K shares representing 7.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,354K shares , representing an increase of 59.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INSM by 190.73% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 11,231K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,924K shares , representing a decrease of 15.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INSM by 5.40% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 7,713K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,381K shares , representing an increase of 30.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INSM by 65.78% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 7,479K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,198K shares , representing an increase of 3.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INSM by 20.05% over the last quarter.

