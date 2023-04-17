Wells Fargo Maintains Ingevity (NGVT) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.06% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ingevity is $98.94. The forecasts range from a low of $80.80 to a high of $122.85. The average price target represents an increase of 36.06% from its latest reported closing price of $72.72.

The projected annual revenue for Ingevity is $1,824MM, an increase of 9.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $7.28.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tompkins Financial holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jnl Series Trust - Jnl holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

First Republic Investment Management holds 34K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares, representing a decrease of 29.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NGVT by 99.92% over the last quarter.

SWSCX - Schwab Small-Cap Equity Fund holds 14K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EES - WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund N holds 24K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing an increase of 3.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NGVT by 0.99% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 668 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ingevity. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 3.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NGVT is 0.30%, an increase of 21.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.43% to 40,431K shares. The put/call ratio of NGVT is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

Ingevity Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ingevity provides specialty chemicals, high-performance carbon materials and engineered polymers that purify, protect and enhance the world around us. Through a team of talented and experienced people, Ingevity develops, manufactures, and brings to market products and processes that help customers solve complex problems. These products are used in a variety of demanding applications, including asphalt paving, oil exploration and production, agrochemicals, adhesives, lubricants, publication inks, coatings, elastomers, bioplastics and automotive components that reduce gasoline vapor emissions. Headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina, Ingevity operates from 25 locations around the world and employs approximately 1,850 people.

