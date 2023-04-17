Wells Fargo Maintains Huntsman (HUN) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.12% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Huntsman is $31.56. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 17.12% from its latest reported closing price of $26.95.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Huntsman is $7,587MM, a decrease of 5.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.79.

Huntsman Declares $0.24 Dividend

On February 20, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share ($0.95 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023 received the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.21 per share.

At the current share price of $26.95 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.53%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.83%, the lowest has been 1.99%, and the highest has been 5.05%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.54 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.27 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.38. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.46%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIPX - Vanguard Equity Income Fund Investor Shares holds 344K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 299K shares, representing an increase of 12.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUN by 3.01% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 332K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 323K shares, representing an increase of 2.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUN by 482.69% over the last quarter.

EQAL - Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF holds 55K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46K shares, representing an increase of 16.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUN by 16.21% over the last quarter.

USMIX - Extended Market Index Fund holds 21K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUN by 10.13% over the last quarter.

DVAL - BrandywineGLOBAL-Dynamic US Large Cap Value ETF holds 27K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 865 funds or institutions reporting positions in Huntsman. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 1.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HUN is 0.34%, an increase of 33.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.95% to 205,015K shares. The put/call ratio of HUN is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

Huntsman Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Huntsman Corporation is a publicly traded global manufacturer and marketer of differentiated and specialty chemicals with 2019 revenues of approximately $7 billion. Its chemical products number in the thousands and are sold worldwide to manufacturers serving a broad and diverse range of consumer and industrial end markets. It operates more than 70 manufacturing, R&D and operations facilities in approximately 30 countries and employ approximately 9,000 associates within its four distinct business divisions.

See all Huntsman regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.