Wells Fargo Maintains Hubbell (HUBB) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 10, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.51% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hubbell is 293.47. The forecasts range from a low of 252.50 to a high of $346.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 12.51% from its latest reported closing price of 335.43.

The projected annual revenue for Hubbell is 5,288MM, an increase of 4.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.33.

Hubbell Declares $1.12 Dividend

On April 21, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.12 per share ($4.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 31, 2023 received the payment on June 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.12 per share.

At the current share price of $335.43 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.34%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.38%, the lowest has been 1.34%, and the highest has been 4.20%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.45 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 2.33 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.38. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.23%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1240 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hubbell. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HUBB is 0.30%, an increase of 2.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.71% to 57,439K shares. The put/call ratio of HUBB is 1.82, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,028K shares representing 9.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,518K shares, representing an increase of 30.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUBB by 37.88% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,731K shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,582K shares, representing an increase of 5.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUBB by 1.33% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 1,951K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,097K shares, representing a decrease of 7.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUBB by 89.37% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 1,778K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,284K shares, representing an increase of 27.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUBB by 35.64% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,660K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,632K shares, representing an increase of 1.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUBB by 2.61% over the last quarter.

Hubbell Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hubbell Incorporated is an international manufacturer of high quality, reliable electrical and utility solutions for a broad range of customer and end market applications. With 2020 revenues of $4.2 billion, Hubbell Incorporated operates manufacturing facilities in the United States and around the world. The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton, CT.

