Wells Fargo Maintains Hubbell (HUBB) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.11% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hubbell is $247.42. The forecasts range from a low of $217.15 to a high of $288.75. The average price target represents an increase of 9.11% from its latest reported closing price of $226.77.

The projected annual revenue for Hubbell is $5,288MM, an increase of 6.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $11.33.

Hubbell Declares $1.12 Dividend

On January 27, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.12 per share ($4.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023 received the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.05 per share.

At the current share price of $226.77 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.98%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.44%, the lowest has been 1.76%, and the highest has been 4.20%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.42 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.12 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.47. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.23%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Woodline Partners holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing a decrease of 95.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUBB by 32.16% over the last quarter.

Eagle Bay Advisors holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 10.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUBB by 99.92% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 104K shares, representing a decrease of 1,223.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUBB by 91.85% over the last quarter.

Mutual Of America Capital Management holds 44K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares, representing an increase of 2.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUBB by 0.75% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1233 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hubbell. This is an increase of 151 owner(s) or 13.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HUBB is 0.27%, a decrease of 27.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.66% to 58,438K shares. The put/call ratio of HUBB is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

Hubbell Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hubbell Incorporated is an international manufacturer of high quality, reliable electrical and utility solutions for a broad range of customer and end market applications. With 2020 revenues of $4.2 billion, Hubbell Incorporated operates manufacturing facilities in the United States and around the world. The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton, CT.

