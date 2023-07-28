Wells Fargo Maintains Hub Group, Inc. - (HUBG) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 28, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Hub Group, Inc. - (NASDAQ:HUBG) with a Overweight recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.96% Upside
As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hub Group, Inc. - is 95.33. The forecasts range from a low of 80.80 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 5.96% from its latest reported closing price of 89.97.
The projected annual revenue for Hub Group, Inc. - is 5,436MM, an increase of 12.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.78.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 609 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hub Group, Inc. -. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HUBG is 0.19%, a decrease of 9.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.15% to 38,768K shares. The put/call ratio of HUBG is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,382K shares representing 7.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,418K shares, representing a decrease of 1.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUBG by 1.08% over the last quarter.
Victory Capital Management holds 1,544K shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,353K shares, representing an increase of 12.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUBG by 34.42% over the last quarter.
Macquarie Group holds 1,152K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,125K shares, representing an increase of 2.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUBG by 10.11% over the last quarter.
Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,085K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 992K shares, representing an increase of 8.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUBG by 4.86% over the last quarter.
FTHNX - Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-Cap Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 1,020K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 928K shares, representing an increase of 9.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUBG by 1.79% over the last quarter.
Hub Group Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Hub Group is a world-class supply chain solutions provider that offers multi-modal transportation services throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. As a publicly traded company with approximately $4 billion in revenue, Hub Group's organization of over 4,800 employees delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs.
