Wells Fargo Maintains Hub Group (HUBG) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.23% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hub Group is $104.43. The forecasts range from a low of $86.86 to a high of $139.65. The average price target represents an increase of 28.23% from its latest reported closing price of $81.44.

The projected annual revenue for Hub Group is $5,436MM, an increase of 1.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $7.78.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Putnam Investments holds 18K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUBG by 15.21% over the last quarter.

CRSSX - CATHOLIC RESPONSIBLE INVESTMENTS SMALL-CAP FUND Institutional Shares holds 17K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing a decrease of 4.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUBG by 1.27% over the last quarter.

Calvert Variable Products, Inc. - Calvert VP Russell 2000 Small Cap Index Portfolio - I Class holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QVMS - Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 4.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUBG by 2.47% over the last quarter.

PRUDENTIAL SERIES FUND - SMALL CAPITALIZATION STOCK PORTFOLIO Class I holds 30K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares, representing a decrease of 4.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUBG by 2.19% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 601 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hub Group. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 2.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HUBG is 0.21%, an increase of 13.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.53% to 38,096K shares. The put/call ratio of HUBG is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

Hub Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hub Group is a world-class supply chain solutions provider that offers multi-modal transportation services throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. As a publicly traded company with approximately $4 billion in revenue, Hub Group's organization of over 4,800 employees delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs.

