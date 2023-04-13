Wells Fargo Maintains Honeywell International (HON) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.49% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Honeywell International is $223.17. The forecasts range from a low of $186.85 to a high of $278.25. The average price target represents an increase of 15.49% from its latest reported closing price of $193.23.

The projected annual revenue for Honeywell International is $37,223MM, an increase of 4.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $9.33.

Honeywell International Declares $1.03 Dividend

On February 10, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.03 per share ($4.12 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 24, 2023 received the payment on March 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.03 per share.

At the current share price of $193.23 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.13%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.05%, the lowest has been 1.59%, and the highest has been 3.47%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.26 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.33 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.55. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.14%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFRA - Donoghue Forlines Yield Enhanced Real Asset ETF holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 21.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HON by 12.81% over the last quarter.

QQQE - Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares holds 22K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares, representing a decrease of 78.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HON by 19.95% over the last quarter.

Essex holds 20K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HON by 99.88% over the last quarter.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group holds 14K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 4.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HON by 2.52% over the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 296K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 276K shares, representing an increase of 6.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HON by 22.26% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3423 funds or institutions reporting positions in Honeywell International. This is an increase of 158 owner(s) or 4.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HON is 0.48%, a decrease of 15.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.05% to 581,050K shares. The put/call ratio of HON is 1.23, indicating a bearish outlook.

Honeywell International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Honeywell is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Its technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable.

