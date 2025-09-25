Wells Fargo Maintains Hershey (HSY) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Hershey (NYSE:HSY) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.60% Downside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Hershey is $187.83/share. The forecasts range from a low of $131.30 to a high of $231.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.60% from its latest reported closing price of $190.89 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Hershey is 11,659MM, an increase of 3.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,131 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hershey. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HSY is 0.24%, an increase of 0.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.99% to 159,856K shares. The put/call ratio of HSY is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 10,662K shares representing 7.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,607K shares , representing a decrease of 8.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSY by 21.93% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 5,117K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,992K shares , representing an increase of 2.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSY by 16.21% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,760K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,672K shares , representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSY by 11.80% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,567K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,441K shares , representing an increase of 2.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSY by 11.10% over the last quarter.

SCHD - Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF holds 4,221K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,888K shares , representing an increase of 7.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSY by 4.25% over the last quarter.

