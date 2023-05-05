Wells Fargo Maintains Hercules Capital (HTGC) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.55% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hercules Capital is 15.62. The forecasts range from a low of 10.60 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 24.55% from its latest reported closing price of 12.54.

The projected annual revenue for Hercules Capital is 394MM, an increase of 22.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 289 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hercules Capital. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 3.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HTGC is 0.26%, an increase of 20.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.89% to 36,016K shares. The put/call ratio of HTGC is 1.85, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sound Income Strategies holds 2,380K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,442K shares, representing a decrease of 2.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTGC by 11.87% over the last quarter.

BIZD - VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF holds 1,791K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,706K shares, representing an increase of 4.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTGC by 8.66% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 1,787K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,769K shares, representing an increase of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTGC by 13.20% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,382K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,592K shares, representing a decrease of 15.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTGC by 4.86% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,128K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,495K shares, representing a decrease of 32.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTGC by 19.39% over the last quarter.

Hercules Capital Background Information

Hercules Capital, Inc. is the leading and largest specialty finance company focused on providing senior secured venture growth loans to high-growth, innovative venture capital-backed companies in a broad variety of technology, life sciences and sustainable and renewable technology industries. Since inception (December 2003), Hercules has committed more than $11.1 billion to over 520 companies and is the lender of choice for entrepreneurs and venture capital firms seeking growth capital financing.

