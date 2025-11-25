Wells Fargo Maintains Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 25, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.43% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Healthcare Realty Trust is $19.83/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 10.43% from its latest reported closing price of $17.96 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Healthcare Realty Trust is 1,758MM, an increase of 45.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.17.

There are 807 funds or institutions reporting positions in Healthcare Realty Trust. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 1.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HR is 0.21%, an increase of 12.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.55% to 458,537K shares. The put/call ratio of HR is 1.43, indicating a bearish outlook.

Cohen & Steers holds 55,561K shares representing 15.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 59,972K shares , representing a decrease of 7.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HR by 3.60% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 15,326K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 938K shares , representing an increase of 93.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HR by 787.97% over the last quarter.

Starboard Value holds 14,490K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,291K shares , representing a decrease of 33.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HR by 7.31% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,395K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,636K shares , representing a decrease of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HR by 3.87% over the last quarter.

APG Asset Management US holds 12,087K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,855K shares , representing an increase of 1.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HR by 16.81% over the last quarter.

