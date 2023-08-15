Wells Fargo Maintains Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 14, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 77.05% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hawaiian Electric Industries is 38.00. The forecasts range from a low of 32.32 to a high of $46.20. The average price target represents an increase of 77.05% from its latest reported closing price of 21.46.

The projected annual revenue for Hawaiian Electric Industries is 3,669MM, a decrease of 5.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 643 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hawaiian Electric Industries. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HE is 0.12%, a decrease of 1.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.46% to 65,259K shares. The put/call ratio of HE is 3.65, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 3,984K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,109K shares, representing a decrease of 3.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HE by 14.31% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,383K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,342K shares, representing an increase of 1.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HE by 14.24% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,377K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,381K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HE by 12.27% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,865K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,820K shares, representing an increase of 1.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HE by 10.55% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 2,095K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,035K shares, representing an increase of 2.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HE by 8.40% over the last quarter.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. is the largest supplier of electricity in the state of Hawaii, supplying power to 95% of Hawaiis population through its electric utilities: Hawaiian Electric Company, Inc., Hawaii Electric Light Company, Inc. and Maui Electric Company, Limited.

