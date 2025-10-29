Wells Fargo Maintains Hartford Insurance Group (HIG) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 29, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.97% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Hartford Insurance Group is $145.58/share. The forecasts range from a low of $121.20 to a high of $171.15. The average price target represents an increase of 18.97% from its latest reported closing price of $122.36 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Hartford Insurance Group is 24,823MM, a decrease of 11.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,048 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hartford Insurance Group. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 0.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HIG is 0.27%, an increase of 7.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.20% to 300,180K shares. The put/call ratio of HIG is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 9,677K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,906K shares , representing a decrease of 23.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIG by 23.38% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,123K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,999K shares , representing an increase of 1.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIG by 7.26% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,064K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,992K shares , representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIG by 8.08% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 7,467K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,409K shares , representing an increase of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIG by 7.96% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,271K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,146K shares , representing an increase of 1.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIG by 4.53% over the last quarter.

